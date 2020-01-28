German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 576,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 62,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 78,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $934.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

