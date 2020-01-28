German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

NASDAQ GABC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. 644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,054. German American Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

