GINcoin (GIN) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $98,726.00 and $1,028.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,035.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.01914814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.97 or 0.04074381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00653529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00731115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010022 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00615653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,838 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,828 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

