GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $64.87 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $65.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.