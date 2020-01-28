GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 537,370 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,372,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 531,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

