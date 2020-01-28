Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 2,937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 7,926,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,124,573. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

