Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,683 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. 1,204,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $96.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

