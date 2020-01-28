Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,817,000 after buying an additional 1,313,089 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 153,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,896 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $84.04. 3,656,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

