Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,669.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.21. 56,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $318.84. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,744.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.78.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

