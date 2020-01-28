Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Athene were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Athene by 54.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 12.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 60,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,572. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,788.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATH. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.