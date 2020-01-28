Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. 244,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

