Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 8,944 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. 1,632,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

