Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Up 9.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSE:GSV)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.06, 252,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 111,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.75 million and a PE ratio of -26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

