GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal Sells 10,000 Shares

GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Director Herb Dhaliwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.48, for a total value of C$14,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,400.

Herb Dhaliwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Herb Dhaliwal sold 9,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$10,710.00.

GoldMining Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$1.00.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

