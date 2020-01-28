Golem Price Reaches $0.0391 on Exchanges (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Golem has a market cap of $38.36 million and $2.72 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Liqui, BitBay and Vebitcoin. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BitBay, Mercatox, Gate.io, YoBit, Huobi, BigONE, ABCC, Tidex, WazirX, DragonEX, Livecoin, Braziliex, OKEx, GOPAX, Bitbns, OOOBTC, BitMart, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Binance, CoinExchange, Iquant, Tux Exchange, Ethfinex, Coinbe, Bittrex, HitBTC, Koinex, Bithumb, Upbit, Liqui and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

