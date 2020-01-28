Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs acquired 403,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

GBDC stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.