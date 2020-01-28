Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of GGG opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Graco news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

