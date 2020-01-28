Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $225.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

