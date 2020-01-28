Grandview Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 37,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Water Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

AWK stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.94. 19,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,613. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $136.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

