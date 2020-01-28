Grandview Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,509,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 10,814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after acquiring an additional 557,060 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. 216,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,695. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

