Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware by 20.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,901 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,107,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $846,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,776 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

NYSE VMW traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.80. 20,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,940. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total value of $4,041,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

