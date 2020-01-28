Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $754,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $236.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $165.67 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

