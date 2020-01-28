Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRPT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

