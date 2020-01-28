Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Increased to GBX 960 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPOR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Great Portland Estates to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 813.44 ($10.70).

Shares of GPOR stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 928.20 ($12.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.44. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a one year high of GBX 931.20 ($12.25). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 875.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 770.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

