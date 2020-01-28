Green Plains Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Green Plains Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Green Plains Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 119.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.4%.

Shares of GPP opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $340.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 53.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

