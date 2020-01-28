GTN (ASX:GTN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Gtn Ltd (ASX:GTN) rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.84 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.60), approximately 872 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.00.

About GTN (ASX:GTN)

King Island Scheelite Limited operates in the mining industry. It focuses on the redevelopment of its 100% Dolphin tungsten project in King Island, Tasmania. The company was formerly known as GTN Resources Limited and changed its name to King Island Scheelite Limited in October 2005. King Island Scheelite Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

