Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.24

Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.24 and last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 6344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

HLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.