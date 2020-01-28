Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Hallador Energy has a payout ratio of 320.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Shares of HNRG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.03. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Hallador Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

