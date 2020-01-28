Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.09

Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as high as $26.22. Hanger shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 166,288 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.14 million.

In other Hanger news, SVP James H. Campbell sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $70,521.75. Also, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 19,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $485,712.50. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 1,364.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

