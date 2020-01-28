Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

