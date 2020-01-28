Hartford Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.06. 89,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.