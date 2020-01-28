Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

