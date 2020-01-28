Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,526,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

