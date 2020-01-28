Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

