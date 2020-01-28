Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.99. 36,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

