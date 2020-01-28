Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,465. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.