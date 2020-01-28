Hasbro, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.