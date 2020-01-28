Hawaiian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,578 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,215% compared to the average daily volume of 120 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,113. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

