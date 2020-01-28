HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.49. 5,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,800,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,377,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 283.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 259,065 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

