Head-To-Head Analysis: Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) vs. Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC)

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Onespan and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onespan 3.10% 7.54% 5.31% Science Applications International 2.62% 22.10% 6.82%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Onespan and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onespan 0 1 2 0 2.67 Science Applications International 0 2 7 0 2.78

Onespan currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $103.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Science Applications International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Onespan.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onespan and Science Applications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onespan $212.28 million 3.41 $3.85 million $0.36 49.97 Science Applications International $4.66 billion 1.11 $137.00 million $5.04 17.77

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Onespan. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onespan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Onespan has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Onespan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Onespan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Onespan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

