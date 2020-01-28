Head to Head Survey: BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

64.9% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Flowers Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BellRing Brands and Flowers Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods $3.95 billion 1.17 $157.16 million $0.94 23.21

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BellRing Brands and Flowers Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 3 11 0 2.79 Flowers Foods 1 3 0 0 1.75

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus target price of $22.15, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.20%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods 4.48% 15.74% 6.43%

Summary

Flowers Foods beats BellRing Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products primarily through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, frozen breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. Freshley's, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brands. It also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.