Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

HTLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $40,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

