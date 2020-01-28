HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Down 3.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $24.13, 1,432 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLLGY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.