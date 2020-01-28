HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading Up 1.3%

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.29, approximately 2,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

