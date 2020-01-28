Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.53

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 16393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 113,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 299,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

