Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Up 82.9% in January

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 477,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 12,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,997. The stock has a market cap of $705.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.