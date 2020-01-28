Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Insider Sells $246,675.24 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 6,350,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,383,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 263,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,268,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,726,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 650.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

