HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Beacon Securities cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. HEXO has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Signition LP raised its position in shares of HEXO by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HEXO by 26.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in HEXO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the third quarter worth $3,213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HEXO by 90.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

