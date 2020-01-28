Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark cut Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.04.

HEXO traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. 2,212,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.69. Hexo has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$11.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $497.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

In related news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

