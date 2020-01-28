HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228,868 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 437,068 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

